The Mortimer Jordan boys and girls took the floor on Thursday night in Kimberly.
The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the young season with a 47-38 home win over Class 6A Clay-Chalkville on Thursday. That gives the Blue Devils—a Class 5A team—two wins over higher classification opponents this month. They opened the season with a 49-47 win over 7A Mountain Brook last Thursday.
Sophomore guard Bella Machen scored 14 points to go with nine points apiece from MacKenzie Watson and Sara Archer against the Cougars.
Great TEAM win tonight against a scrappy Clay Chalkville squad 47-38. We were led in scoring by @BellahMachen 14, @kynzief31 9, and Sara Archer 9. Got out to a good lead and was able to weather the storm to get the “W”. Back to the lab to get better.#WECULTURE#RJR🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/Df0LmaLIDE— MJHS LADY BLUE DEVILS (@BlueMjhs) November 15, 2019
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team slid to 1-2 on the year with a 56-40 home loss to Clay-Chalkville on Thursday.
The Blue Devils were led offensively by Caleb Speights (17 points) and Aaron Devine (12). Speights also scored in double figures (14) on Tuesday night as Mortimer Jordan beat Leeds by a final of 64-47.
Got beat up tonight against Clay Chalkville. Battled back to cut it to 5 late in the 3rd but couldn’t get any closer. 56-40 Final. Leaders:- Caleb Speights 17- Aaron Devine 12 (3-5 3’s)Up next: At Cullman Tuesday.— MJHS Basketball (@mjhshoops) November 15, 2019
