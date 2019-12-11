The 33rd-annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic is scheduled for this Saturday at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Roberts Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon.
A pair of local skill players will represent Pinson Valley High School on the Alabama Roster, which is comprised of 40 players from 28 different schools. Defensive back Deshazio Williams and wide receiver Keyonteze Johnson will wear jersey numbers 1 and 2, respectively.
Williams, a two-year starter for the Indians, recorded 20 tackles and led the team with eight interceptions this season. He played a major role on a defense that pitched three shutouts and held seven different opponents to seven points or less in 2019.
Johnson, a member of the 2018 Class 6A All-State Team, went for 1,439 yards receiving for Pinson Valley this year. He pulled in 15 touchdowns as the Tribe reached the 6A semifinals for the third straight time.
Also listed with Team Alabama as an assistant coach will be second-year Corner head man, Jon Clements. Shawn Rainey, of Spain Park, will be Alabama’s head coach.
Clements has led the Yellow Jackets to a pair of playoff appearances and an overall record of 13-9 in two seasons. This weekend, he looks to help get Alabama back in the win column.
Last year, Mississippi defeated Alabama 24-20 for the team’s second straight win in the series and their third win in four years. Alabama’s longest winning streak was seven games from 2007 to 2014 while the longest winning streak for Mississippi is four games from 1992 to 1995.
Overall, Alabama leads the series by a count of 22-10.
