Check out a complete rundown of Week 5 matchups involving NJN-area teams below.
Fultondale at John Carroll
Fultondale (3-1, 3-0 Class 3A, Region 5) will jump two classifications this Friday night when the Wildcats travel to John Carroll (2-3, 0-3 Class 5A, Region 4).
The Wildcats won this intraclass showdown 55-26 last September at home and hope to find some of that offensive oomph this time around against a Cavalier defense that surrenders 33 points per game. John Carroll, in its fourth season under head coach Logan Colafrancesco, held Woodlawn to 12 points last week in a loss, but allowed nearly 50 points apiece in the two weeks prior against Parker and Fairfield.
According to the Homewood Star, Cavalier running back Jeremiah Gibbs ran the ball 19 times against Woodlawn for 94 yards while fellow ball-carrier Aaron Mason went down with an injury in the first frame and did not return to play. He took six carries for 78 yards before sustaining his injury last Friday.
John Carroll has improved since last season when they totaled a single win, but I still like the Wildcats in this one, bumping their win total to four.
Gardendale at Hazel Green
Gardendale (5-0, 3-0 Class 6A, Region 6) is off to its best start since 2002 when the Rockets finished the regular season at 10-0 and climbed to No. 2 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s final poll. Head coach Chad Eads earned his fifth win of the season last week with a 38-35 win over then-No. 7 Clay-Chalkville—the program’s first-ever win over the Cougars in eight attempts.
This week, Gardendale steps outside of Region 6 play with a trip to a 1-4 Hazel Green squad that fell by 51 points last Friday at Athens, who the Rockets beat 21-14 less than a month ago.
Gardendale returns home with a victory, improving them to 6-0 on the year.
Mortimer Jordan at Hayden
In a series that dates back to 1933, Mortimer Jordan is currently riding a seven-game winning streak over the Hayden Wildcats thanks in part to last year’s 41-0 drubbing in Kimberly. Hayden’s most recent victory over the Blue Devils came by a 29-26 decision in 2011, and have since lost seven unanswered to Mortimer Jordan by an average score of 45-17.
This time around, The Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1 Class 5A, Region 5) visit Hayden (1-4, 0-3 Class 5A, Region 7) in non-region play. The Wildcats are coming off a 58-0 loss at No. 1 Jasper last week—a game in which Hayden managed 123 yards of offense and crossed into Jasper territory only once, according to the Daily Mountain Eagle.
I expect Mortimer Jordan to win this 43rd meeting between the two schools, extending its series record to 32-11-1.
Tabernacle Christian at Russell Christian
The Russell Christian Warriors have won 30 straight football games, including seven straight so far in 2019. The Warriors won their second consecutive Christian Football Association championship last November with a 52-14 victory over Tabernacle.
With a three-game winning streak at their back, the Torches (3-3, 3-0 CFA) are trending toward the playoffs, but coming back from Meridian, Miss. with a win this Friday would be surprising. Russell Christian (7-0, 5-0 CFA) averages 50 points per game, which is fewer than the total number of points they have allowed through seven games this season (45).
Pinson Valley and Corner are both idle in Week 5.
