Rosters have been announced for the 2020 North-South Basketball All-Star Games, which will be played on July 14 in Montgomery. The site has not been determined.
It has been decided that Pinson Valley junior Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry will suit up for the North boys all-stars, alongside 14 others. McKinstry, a two-sport standout at PVHS, averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game for the Indians this season.
The two 15-memeber teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were announced on Wednesday.
The North holds a 48-29 advantage in the all-time series, however it was the South that took last year’s contest, 88-75.
THE 2020 NORTH BOYS ALL-STARS:
▪ Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, Pinson Valley guard
▪ Brody Baker, White Plains forward
▪ Trinity Bell, Albertville forward
▪ Jordan Chatman, Center Point guard
▪ Jaylon Clements, Skyline forward
▪ Cameron Crawford, Spain Park guard
▪ Chandler Dyas, Russellville guard
▪ Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman guard
▪ Dwayne Fairley, Hoover guard
▪ Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville guard
▪ Luke Guyette, Huntsville guard
▪ Damariee Jones, Midfield guard
▪ KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay forward
▪ Brody Peebles, Hartselle guard
▪ Braden Ray, Red Bay guard
