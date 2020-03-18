Ga’Quincy McKinstry

Pinson Valley's Ga'Quincy "Kool-Aid" McKinstry has been selected to play in the 2020 North-South All-Star Basketball Game. 

 Photo by Vickie Unlap (fodaction.com)/The North Jefferson News

Rosters have been announced for the 2020 North-South Basketball All-Star Games, which will be played on July 14 in Montgomery. The site has not been determined.

It has been decided that Pinson Valley junior Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry will suit up for the North boys all-stars, alongside 14 others. McKinstry, a two-sport standout at PVHS, averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game for the Indians this season.

The two 15-memeber teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were announced on Wednesday.

The North holds a 48-29 advantage in the all-time series, however it was the South that took last year’s contest, 88-75.

THE 2020 NORTH BOYS ALL-STARS:

Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, Pinson Valley guard

▪ Brody Baker, White Plains forward

▪ Trinity Bell, Albertville forward

▪ Jordan Chatman, Center Point guard

▪ Jaylon Clements, Skyline forward

▪ Cameron Crawford, Spain Park guard

▪ Chandler Dyas, Russellville guard

▪ Dequarrian Ezell, Huffman guard

▪ Dwayne Fairley, Hoover guard

▪ Jahwann Fields, Lee-Huntsville guard

▪ Luke Guyette, Huntsville guard

▪ Damariee Jones, Midfield guard

▪ KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay forward

▪ Brody Peebles, Hartselle guard

▪ Braden Ray, Red Bay guard

Erik Harris is the sports editor for The North Jefferson News. He can be reached at sports@njeffersonnews.com

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you