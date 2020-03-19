Former Gardendale running back Jordan Howard is on the move.
According to ESPN’s Adam Scheffer, Howard has agreed to a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins worth north of $10 million, leaving the Philadelphia Eagles after only nine games.
The 25-year-old Gardendale alum was acquired by the Eagles last year for a fifth-round draft pick, and thrived in Philly green until a shoulder injury essentially ended his season. He produced 525 yards rushing and six touchdowns through his first nine games of 2019, but went down with an injury against his former team—the Chicago Bears—on Nov. 3.
He basically missed the remainder of the year, playing a single snap in the season finale against the New York Giants.
Howard now joins a backfield in Miami that mostly limped through last year, finishing dead last in the NFL with 72 yards rushing per game.
Howard, who graduated from Gardendale in 2013, ranks third in the NFL in rushing with 3,895 yards since entering the league in 2016. He trails only Ezekiel Elliott (5,405) and Todd Gurley (4,298).
He began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Indiana in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft. He played three years in Chicago before being traded to Philadelphia for a sixth-round draft pick.
This will be his third stop in the NFL.
