Coming off the school’s first state championship last winter, the Pinson Valley boys basketball team opened up head coach Darrell Barber’s second season on the bench with a 71-56 victory over Center Point on Monday night.
Reigning Class 6A Player of the Year Kam Woods picked up right where he left off last year, as he scored a double-double on opening night with 41 points and 10 assists. He also came away with six steals for the Indians. Cam Scott scored 17 points to go with 12 rebounds in the win.
Also entering his second season with the program, Gardendale head boys basketball coach Trent Hosmer started 2019-20 with a 67-58 road win over Hayden on Tuesday night. The Rockets were led in the scorebook by Jaedren O’Neal (19), Nathan Burrow (12) and Jalon Moore (10).
The Gardendale girls basketball team, in its first outing under head coach Chris Berry, went on the road for a 59-49 loss at Hayden on Tuesday. Chelbi DeBardleben sank five 3-pointers for the Rockets and finished with a team-high 21 points to go with six point apiece from Preslie Ross and Sarah Beth Brake.
The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team opened up conference play on Tuesday night with a 57-26 home win over Brooklane Baptist. Tyler Andrews scored 23 points for the Torches (6-0, 1-0) to go with another 12 points from Caleb Howard.
