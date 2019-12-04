The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team improved to 9-0 on Monday night with a 51-40 victory over Tuscaloosa Christian. Tyler Anderson secured the home win with a 6-for-6 effort at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter on his way to a game-high 24 points.
Caleb Howard added 12 points for the Torches and Drew Peters finished with nine.
In the girls game, Tabernacle Christian came up a little short against the Warriors, 44-35. Gracie Howard led all scorers with 15 points, but missed five fourth-quarter free throws as Tuscaloosa Christian pulled away. AG Branham poured in 12 points of her own.
For Tuscaloosa, Kylie Chandler scored 12 points to go with an 11-point outing from Alyssa Dockery.
It was another monster night for senior Kam Woods as the Pinson Valley boys basketball team ran away with an 81-64 win at Gadsden City on Tuesday night. Woods sank 10 of his 15 attempts from beyond the arc and went home with 51 total points.
Also for the Tribe, Qa’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry scored 13 points to go with seven boards while Camron Scott went up for 13 rebounds and six steals.
The Gardendale girls basketball team fell by a count of 61-43 at home on Tuesday against Class 7A Mountain Brook. Junior guard Sarah Beth Brake did most of the offensive damage for Gardendale (0-3) with 18 points in the loss. Senior guard Hannah Smith chipped in with nine points for the Rockets.
In the boys game that followed, Gardendale (4-2) came away on the wrong end of a 69-49 final to the Spartans. Both of the Rockets’ loses this season have come against 7A opponents, as Oak Mountain beat them 50-44 on Nov. 23 in the Jag Classic at Spain Park.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team suffered a 73-51 road loss on Tuesday at Carver-Birmingham. Caleb Speights and Branson Swindle both broke double digits for the Blue Devils (3-5) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
After starting the season at 3-0, the Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team has lost five of its last six games, including a 53-49 loss at Carver-Birmingham on Tuesday night. The Blue Devils (4-5) open up Class 5A, Area 11 play at home on Friday when Jasper visits.
