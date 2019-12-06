Drew Peters was locked in on Thursday night when he led the Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team (10-0) to a 76-64 road win over Banks Academy. Peters, a junior, sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter alone and went on to lead all scores with 38 points, which improves his previous career high by 10 points.
For the Torches, Caleb Howard was the next leading scorer with 15 points. Tyler Andrews and Caleb Box each added eight points apiece for the visitors.
The Tabernacle Christian girls basketball team also notched an area win at Banks Academy on Thursday, beating the Jets by a count of 32-20. The Torches scored all but eight of those points in the opening quarter to take a 25-2 advantage.
Playing limited minutes, AG Branham scored 13 points for Tabernacle, 11 of which came in the opening quarter, and Gracie Howard finished with nine points.
The Pinson Valley boys basketball team continued its hot start with an 83-55 road win over Parker on Thursday. Reigning Class 6A Player of the Year Kam Woods sank 40 points for the Indians (6-1). Cameron Scott secured a team-high 20 rebounds while Joseph James scored 14 points to go with 12 more from Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry.
The Gardendale boys basketball team (4-3) went on the road for a 61-58 loss to Clay-Chalkville on Thursday. The Gardendale girls started the evening with a 53-31 loss to the Cougars. The Rockets now sit at 0-4 on the year.
