The Fultondale boys basketball team (4-1, 2-1) held off Westminster 60-56 at home on Thursday night. The Wildcats got big production from Josh Maston (25 points) and Eyren Boyd (24 points and 10 boards).
The Gardendale boys basketball team (8-4, 1-0) fell to Homewood 62-45 on Thursday in its Oak Mountain Invitational opener. Bo Barber and Pate Owen led the Patriots with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
The Rockets rebounded on Friday with an 84-69 tournament win over McAdory, thanks in part to 20 points apiece from Jalon Moore and Jaedren O'Neal. Kam Burkett added 16 more for Gardendale.
With Saturday's result, the Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team (10-6, 3-0) is now 2-1 at the Chevron Lady Jag Classic.
The Blue Devils earned a 33-29 win over Huffman on Thursday in their tournament opener and followed with a 59-53 victory over Signal Mountain (Tenn.) on Friday.
Head coach Kelly Robinson praised point guard Bellah Machen for her distribution of the ball on Friday. She fed senior MacKynzie Watson, who scored 25 points to lift her team into the semifinals of the Lady Jag Classic.
Mortimer Jordan would fall to host Spain Park 58-40 on Saturday in the tournament semifinals.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team (7-7, 3-0) knocked off Midfield 69-64 on Thursday in the first round of the Oak Mountain Invitational. Sophomore Frank Varnon sank 18 points for the Blue Devils to go with 16 from sophomore Aaron Devine, 13 from senior Nolan Dean and 11 from senior Branson Swindle.
Mortimer Jordan would fall to host Oak Mountain 57-51 in the winner’s bracket on Friday night. Despite trailing 27-11 at the break, Jordan clawed back to cut the deficit to 2 late in the fourth quarter, according to a post from the team's Twitter account.
For the Blue Devils, DJ Parks led the way with 15 points in the loss.
Forward Gracie Howard was locked in on Thursday night, as the Tabernacle Christian girls basketball team (7-5) rolled to a 46-38 victory over Russell Christian. Howard finished with a game-high 29 points, 16 of which fell in during a dominant second half for the Torches. AG Branham added 12 points for the home team.
The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team (15-1, 5-0) rode a big night from Tyler Andrews all the way to a 65-39 home win over Russell Christian on Thursday night. Andrews delivered a 22-point effort while Drew Peters scored 13 points and Caleb Howard add 12 for the Torches.
More results will be added as information becomes available.
