Hoops season has officially begun.
The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team opened up its 2019-20 campaign with a 49-47 overtime win over Class 7A Mountain Brook on Thursday night in Kimberly. According to third-year head coach Kelly Robinson, his team won on a buzzer-beater by freshman point guard Jaylen Pleasant, who finished with six points.
Sophomore guards Bellah Machen and Sara Archer added 10 points apiece and junior forward Reese Colburn came through with nine points in the season-opening win.
Great hard fought victory tonight by our girls over 7A Mt Brook 49-47 in OT. This was a total team effort on both ends of the floor.we were led in scoring by @BellahMachen and Sara Archer with 10 apiece followed by Reese Colburn with 9. Great way to start the season.#RJR🏀🏀🏀— MJHS LADY BLUE DEVILS (@BlueMjhs) November 8, 2019
For Mountain Brook, Ann Vandevelde led with 18 points to go with 11 from Julia Dayhuff.
The Blue Devils are back in action next Monday when Minor comes to MJHS.
