According to a Twitter post from the Mortimer Jordan baseball account, rising senior center fielder Garrison McCleney has committed to Wallace State Community College.
On Sunday the school made the announcement.
Senior MJ Baseball player Garrison McCleney @g_mccleney6 has committed to play baseball at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville after high school. Wallace State is getting a great baseball player, but they are getting an even better person! Congratulations Garrison! pic.twitter.com/FabvchvwCe— MJHS Baseball (@MJHSBaseball) July 14, 2019
McCleney, who also doubles as a wideout on the Mortimer Jordan football team, led the Blue Devils in several offensive categories last season: batting average (.357), hits (41), doubles (9), home runs (3), stolen base attempts (27) and stolen bases (26). He was one of 14 local players to earn All-NJN honors in 2019.
McCleney joins his two older siblings—Haylie, a former all-american on the University of Alabama softball team and current Team USA member, and Walker, a junior on the University of Alabama baseball team—as athletes at the collegiate level.
Garrison believes his time in Hanceville can lead to more opportunities.
“It’s one of the best programs in the state,” said McCleney of WSCC. “It’s going to help me in the long run as I further myself in the game. My goal is to finish my college career at a D1 college after two years at Wallace. Can’t wait to get started with it!”
The senior recently represented his school by being selected to the ALABCA Team Alabama roster, which competed at the Southeastern Shootout at Troy University.
