It’s been another strong showing for Gardendale in the AHSAA Wrestling Duals Tournament.
The Rockets have finished as the Class 6A duals runner-up the last two seasons, and are set to return to the state semifinals on Tuesday at Hartselle. Gardendale traveled to Chelsea for the first two rounds last week, delivering a 54-21 first-round win over Helena and clearing Chelsea 45-30 in the quarterfinals. For the Rockets, eight different wrestlers went 2-0 last Thursday.
Isaiah Powe (115 pounds), Devyn Scoggins (140), Russ Boackle (154) and Kennedy Wyatt (184) each secured two pins apiece for coach Brian Brasseal.
At 172, Derrick Orvik rolled to back-to-back major decisions over Connor Mims and Davis Cummings. In the 108-pound class, Daishun Powe started the day with an 11-6 decision over Levi Mcgrew and followed by pinning Hunter Ingram. Carson Kim swept through the 162-pound bracket with consecutive wins over Matthew Mcfall and Preston Royster. Melton Powe, at 122 pounds, cruised by Miguel Mcgrew 17-1 in the first round and went 16-0 over Collin Burroughs in the quarterfinals.
As a team, Gardendale won 19 of its 28 bouts through two matches.
The Rockets will travel to Hartselle on Tuesday with a berth in the 6A duals championship match on the line. The South championship qualifier will be decided between Oxford—the two-time defending state champions—and Wetumpka.
