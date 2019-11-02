Gardendale (7-3) called upon its defense one too many times.
Facing a fourth down from the 2-yard line while trailing 10-7 in overtime, Mountain Brook (8-2) elected to go for the win. Spartan quarterback Strother Gibbs took the ball out of the shotgun, avoided a Rocket defender in the backfield, and fell into the end zone to secure a 13-10 win for Class 7A No. 8 Mountain Brook on Friday night in Driver Stadium.
“We learned how to play hard for the whole game, but you can’t turn the ball over four times and beat anybody, especially a well-coached and disciplined team. I was proud of our kids playing hard all night, and believing they were gonna win,” Gardendale head coach Chad Eads stated after the game.
The Spartans had two golden opportunities to ice the game in regulation, but miscues on two 21-yard field goals cost them. After Mountain Brook could not score on three plays from the 5-yard line, Spartan kicker Atkins Roberts marched onto the field for a potential game-winner with just under 1:30 remaining, but was denied his chance due to a bad snap; Gardendale took over with a little over a minute remaining.
Two plays into the Rockets short-lived series, the Mountain Brook defense forced a fumble to get the ball right back. Roberts lined up to kick another 21-yarder with nine seconds remaining in the game; this time, the snap was successful, but the Rockets blocked the second attempt to send the game into overtime.
For 26 minutes and 30 seconds (game-time), the score was constant at 7-7. Gardendale added to the scoreboard first late in the first quarter, when sophomore back LT Sanders powered his way up the middle for 6 yards, avenging the previous two drives that ended in punts.
After their first three drives ended in two 3-and-outs and an interception, the Spartans tied things up before the half. Gibbs sped his way to the end zone untouched for 40 yards. Those would be the final points scored, until Gardendale kicker Landon Erbrick lifted the Rockets ahead 10-7 in overtime.
Gardendale’s defense played out of its mind all night. Mountain Brook could not surpass 200 yards of total offense, due to the brick wall the Gardendale defense formed merely every play. The game-plan to eliminate the passing game worked to perfection, as only 6 passes were completed for the Spartans.
The Rocket defense forced three turnovers on the night. Two were turnovers-on-downs, with the other being a one-one battle in the end zone won by Gardendale junior Derek Carter, resulting in an interception.
After Gardendale’s first scoring drive, its offense took a drastic decline. The remaining drives for the Rockets in regulation saw three 3-and-outs, three fumbles and a pick.
Rocket quarterback Goose Crowder had another good game to add to his successful season. The junior went 21-for-28 through the air, and totaled 135 yards.
Next week, Gardendale will begin its playoff run at Minor in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“Minor will be a physical team and a disciplined team. They are very athletic, and we have to cut all those issues out on offense or we won’t beat them,” Eads said, on his matchup with Minor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.