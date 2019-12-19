Gardendale senior Bailey Parsons signed a football scholarship to Stanford University on Wednesday morning, and celebrated the occasion later that evening at Gardendale City Hall.
Parsons committed to Stanford during spring camp and honored his pledge by signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning at his home. The 6-foot-3 senior is rated as the state’s No. 1 long snapper, according to numerous recruiting outlets.
“This is a lifelong decision that is going to benefit me and my family forever,” said Parsons on Wednesday.
He also said the only decision to make on Wednesday for the early signing period was made between blue or black ink. They’ve yet to take the field together, but a bond has already begun for members of Stanford’s signing Class of 2020.
“I’ve already met a pretty good amount of them,” said Parsons of his fellow Stanford signees. “We have a group message, so we talk pretty much daily. Im really excited about going to see those guys on our official visit in January.”
He plans on joining the team next summer.
On Wednesday night, Parsons joined family, friends, teammates and coaches at city hall for a signing day celebration. Gardendale head coach Chad Eads spoke first about the many attributes Parsons will bring to the Cardinal football program. Mike Burrow, who coached Parsons for years in basketball, spoke about Parsons’ competitive nature, even as a young kid. Scott Crowder, who coached the now-Stanford signee in youth football, shared stories about the three park championships Parsons contributed to. Todd Parsons, Bailey’s father, thanked all the coaches and all the people who have helped his son along the way, including Bailey’s older brother, Triston.
“He has spent hours on social media, mapping out camps and researching things for Bailey,” said Todd of Triston. “We call him Bailey’s agent.”
Bailey, a tight end for the Rockets, pulled in 31 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown as a senior last season. He is one of 20 Cardinal signees in the early signing period and the only long snapper of the group.
Stanford’s class checks in at 22nd nationally, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
