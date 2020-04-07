It’s not yet on paper, but it’s a start.
On Tuesday, Gardendale rising senior quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder took to Twitter to announce his verbal commitment to West Virginia University.
God Bless, COMMITTED!!!! @NealBrown_WVU #TakeMeHome21#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/wmoCWnDXj6— Will “Goose” Crowder (@_crowder18) April 7, 2020
Crowder, a pro-style QB in the Class of 2021, is entering his third year as a starter and holds additional scholarship offers from Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, UAB, Georgia Tech and Boise State among many others.
In 12 games last season, Crowder scored 16 total touchdowns and stacked up 2,738 all-purpose yards (2,295 yards passing and 443 rushing) for the Rockets. That earned him a spot on the 2019 All-North Jefferson News Football Team.
Division I football will hold two signing periods for the Class of 2021. The first from Dec. 16, 2020-Dec. 20, 2020 and the second from Feb. 3, 2021-April 1, 2021.
