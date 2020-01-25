Gardendale duals wrestling champions

Gardendale won the 2020 Class 6A Wrestling Duals Tournament championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arean on Jan. 24, 2020. 

This time was different.

After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Class 6A Wrestling Duals Tournament, the Gardendale wrestling team broke through on Friday night at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arean. The Rockets (16-5) downed three-time defending state champion Oxford (19-14) by a score of 40-26. The Yellow Jackets beat Gardendale 42-27 for the title in 2019 and 30-23 in 2018 after holding off Southside-Gadsden in the first-ever duals title in 2017.

On Friday, the Rockets started fast and never let up on the way to their convincing win. Derrick Orvik posted a major decision win 11-0 in the 182-pound match, and Matt Franks followed with a pin at 195 pounds. Gardendale then won four matches in a row courtesy of Daishun Powe (106 pounds), Isaiah Powe (113), Melton Powe (120) and Brody Scoggins (126) to take a commanding lead.

Oxford did score big wins in the 130- and 140-pound range, but the Maroon and White put it away with a pin by Russ Boackle at 152 and a 14-8 decision by 160-pounder Carson Kim.

A pound-by-pound summary of Friday night’s match can be seen below.

106 pounds: Daishun Powe (G) pinned Zachary Follett (O), 4:39.

113 pounds: Isaiah Powe (G) pinned Kaleb Shelton (O), 3:23.

120 pounds: Melton Powe (G) pinned Preston Smith (O), 2:15.

126 pounds: Brody Scoggin (G) dec. Michael Howell (O), 7-6.

132 pounds: Chase Hicks (O) dec. Luis Sanchez (G), major dec. 10-2.

138 pounds: Jakob Chisolm (O) pinned Devyn Scoggins (G), 1:13.

145 pounds: Kendrick Young (O) pinned Vincent Ziegler (G), 4:10.

152 pounds: Russ Boackle (G) pinned Jaydon Thomas (O), 1:27.

160 pounds: Carson Kim (G) dec. Reed Hill (O), 14-8.

170 pounds: Tristen Latham (O) dec. Kenndy Wyatt (G), SV-1 14-12.

182 pounds: Derrick Orvik (G) def. Mason Blackwell (O), major dec., 11-0.

195 pounds: Matt Franks (G) pinned Chanceton Holifield (O), 2:28.

220 pounds: Octavius Adair (O) dec. Jeremy Simpson (G), major dec., 11-3.

285 pounds: Kobe Shumaker (O) dec. Gardendale, 13-11.

Gardendale’s tournament run consisted of a 54-21 first-round win over Helena, a 45-30 win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals, a 53-15 beating of Hartselle in the semifinals and a 40-26 finals win over Oxford.

Head coach Brian Brasseal and the Rockets will now gear up for the state wrestling playoffs, which begins with Super Sectional competition in Montgomery on Feb. 7-8 and concludes with the State Championships in Huntsville on Feb. 13-14-15.

Erik Harris is the sports editor for The North Jefferson News. He can be reached at sports@njeffersonnews.com

