This time was different.
After back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Class 6A Wrestling Duals Tournament, the Gardendale wrestling team broke through on Friday night at the Birmingham CrossPlex Bill Harris Arean. The Rockets (16-5) downed three-time defending state champion Oxford (19-14) by a score of 40-26. The Yellow Jackets beat Gardendale 42-27 for the title in 2019 and 30-23 in 2018 after holding off Southside-Gadsden in the first-ever duals title in 2017.
On Friday, the Rockets started fast and never let up on the way to their convincing win. Derrick Orvik posted a major decision win 11-0 in the 182-pound match, and Matt Franks followed with a pin at 195 pounds. Gardendale then won four matches in a row courtesy of Daishun Powe (106 pounds), Isaiah Powe (113), Melton Powe (120) and Brody Scoggins (126) to take a commanding lead.
Oxford did score big wins in the 130- and 140-pound range, but the Maroon and White put it away with a pin by Russ Boackle at 152 and a 14-8 decision by 160-pounder Carson Kim.
A pound-by-pound summary of Friday night’s match can be seen below.
106 pounds: Daishun Powe (G) pinned Zachary Follett (O), 4:39.
113 pounds: Isaiah Powe (G) pinned Kaleb Shelton (O), 3:23.
120 pounds: Melton Powe (G) pinned Preston Smith (O), 2:15.
126 pounds: Brody Scoggin (G) dec. Michael Howell (O), 7-6.
132 pounds: Chase Hicks (O) dec. Luis Sanchez (G), major dec. 10-2.
138 pounds: Jakob Chisolm (O) pinned Devyn Scoggins (G), 1:13.
145 pounds: Kendrick Young (O) pinned Vincent Ziegler (G), 4:10.
152 pounds: Russ Boackle (G) pinned Jaydon Thomas (O), 1:27.
160 pounds: Carson Kim (G) dec. Reed Hill (O), 14-8.
170 pounds: Tristen Latham (O) dec. Kenndy Wyatt (G), SV-1 14-12.
182 pounds: Derrick Orvik (G) def. Mason Blackwell (O), major dec., 11-0.
195 pounds: Matt Franks (G) pinned Chanceton Holifield (O), 2:28.
220 pounds: Octavius Adair (O) dec. Jeremy Simpson (G), major dec., 11-3.
285 pounds: Kobe Shumaker (O) dec. Gardendale, 13-11.
2020 AHSAA 6A State Dual Champions pic.twitter.com/lnre6F4vRF— Russ Boackle (@RBoackle) January 25, 2020
Congratulations to our Duals Wrestling Champions @GdaleAthletics @AKnightsSports @athletics_ths pic.twitter.com/wOy972g04E— AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) January 25, 2020
Gardendale’s tournament run consisted of a 54-21 first-round win over Helena, a 45-30 win over Chelsea in the quarterfinals, a 53-15 beating of Hartselle in the semifinals and a 40-26 finals win over Oxford.
Head coach Brian Brasseal and the Rockets will now gear up for the state wrestling playoffs, which begins with Super Sectional competition in Montgomery on Feb. 7-8 and concludes with the State Championships in Huntsville on Feb. 13-14-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.