Mother Nature has played a factor in the first week of the spring sports season.
But two local teams managed to dodge the rain long enough to play seven innings on Wednesday.
The Gardendale baseball team (1-1) churned out eight hits in a 5-1 road win at Spain Park. Isaac Sims drove in two runs and scored another, Daniel Bradley tossed six innings of one-run, four-hit ball, and Carson Cook pumped nine strikes in 11 pitches to score the save for Gardendale.
For the Rockets, Will Nesmith and Presley Walker found two hits and an RBI apiece. Gardendale played error-free ball behind Bradley and Cook to grab win No. 1.
The Rockets lost their season opener on Saturday at Mountain Brook, 3-1.
The Mortimer Jordan baseball team also hit the road to improved to 1-1 on Wednesday. The Blue Devils drove in two runs apiece in the third and sixth innings to support a two-man effort on the bump from Dalton Myers (3 2/3 innings) and Griffin Busby (3 1/3 innings).
Myers earned the win to go with five strikeouts and four walks. Busby struck out six batters in relief to score the save.
Garrison McCleney doubled and drove in two runs for Mortimer Jordan, while Logan Duffner and Busby slapped in one run each.
