Three local volleyball teams have qualified for the North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville.
On Monday, Mortimer Jordan scored its biggest win of the season with a 3-2 win over Hayden in the Class 5A, Area 11 Tournament semifinals. The Blue Devils went on to lose 3-0 (25-14, 28-26, 25-15) to tournament host Jasper in the area finals, but not before they punched their ticket to the Von Braun Center for the 5A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday. They open up at 9 a.m. against Area 14 champion Lawrence County.
On Tuesday, Gardendale dominated the Class 6A, Area 11 Tournament with a 3-0 semifinal win over No. 4-seed Jackson-Olin followed by another sweep (25-9, 25-11, 25-14) of 2-seed Carver-Birmingham in the area title match.
The Rockets begin 6A North Super Regional play on Friday at 11:30 a.m. against Area 14 runner-up Cullman.
Fultondale won the Class 3A, Area 11 Volleyball Tournament on Monday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Holy Family (25-10, 25-20, 25-17). This marks the Wildcats fourth straight area title under head coach Melanie Gearhart.
Fultondale now shift focus to the 3A North Super Regional Tournament in Huntsville. The Wildcats open play in the Von Braun Center on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. opposite Area 16 runner-up Lauderdale County.
