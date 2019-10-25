FULTONDALE—The 3A Fultondale Wildcats (7-2) hosted the 1A Isabella Mustangs (9-0) on Thursday at Fultondale High School. The visiting Mustangs prevailed 34-21.
At the end of the first quarter, Isabella lead 20-0 behind it's ball control rushing offense. Senior Lance Price rushed for two touchdowns of 1 and 14 yards while fellow senior Travis Atchison added a 1-yard score of his own during the first stanza.
At 7:40 in the second quarter, Fultondale's Will Smith connected with William Hardrick for a 29-yard scoring strike and Jonathon Aguilar-Victoriano made the PAT to cut the deficit to 20-7.
Fultondale received the second-half kickoff and drove the ball 54 yards for a touchdown, capped off by a 4-yard pass from Smith to Hardrick, and the Wildcats trailed 20-14 with 7:48 remaining in the third quarter.
After both teams traded touchdowns, Isabella led 27-21 at the end of the third quarter. The Mustangs got very stingy with the football and went on a nine-minute drive, capped off by a 5-yard Travis Atchison run with 3:05 remaining in the fourth quarter and Isabella led 34-21.
Behind a mix of runs and passes, Fultondale moved the ball to Isabella's 31-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. With 37 seconds remaining in the game, Isabella took their final snap in victory formation.
