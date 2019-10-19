FULTONDALE—After getting off to a slow start, Fultondale (7-1, 6-0 Class 3A, Region 5) came alive in the second half to secure a 24th straight region win over Hanceville (3-5, 1-4 Class 3A, Region 5), 33-8.
“We were playing hard in the first half, but we were also playing dumb. Stupid, selfish penalties can not happen against playoff teams in the next few weeks,” Fultondale head coach Don Dover on the first half miscues.
Fultondale’s only points in the first half came in the middle of the first quarter, after a bad Hanceville snap went out of the end zone for a safety. The rest of the second half consisted of turnovers, penalties, and three-and-outs for both teams. The home team led 2-0 at intermission.
After trading three-and-outs to open the second half, the Wildcats finally began to produce offensively on their second drive of the third quarter. Fultondale drove 35 yards in nine plays to set up a 32-yard field goal by Jonathan Victoriano to extend the Cats’ lead to 5-0.
The first touchdown of the night came on the very next series. On a Hanceville third-and-6, Fultondale defensive tackle Essex Goodmon intercepted a screen pass with one hand and ran 22 yards for a pick-six, and stretched the advantage to 12.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, senior Wildcat running back Eyren Boyd powered his way up the middle for 7 yards to conclude a 5-play, 38-yard scoring drive. Fultondale sat with a comfortable 19-0 lead.
After the Fultondale defense forced yet another three-and-out for the Bulldogs, they constructed a 48-yard scoring drive with Deontae Shufford capping it off by taking a pitch for a 23-yard touchdown. Boyd scored the final Fultondale touchdown after breaking loose for 44 yards, giving his team a 33-0 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Hanceville found the end zone with a 27-yard touchdown pass in the last minute, but it was too late. Fultondale sealed its fourth straight undefeated region record with a 33-8 victory.
The Wildcat defense showed up to play for all four quarters. Fultondale only allowed 100 yards of total offense to Hanceville, and forced five turnovers, including an interception by Caleb Davis and the pick-six.
“Coach Reed, Coach Brown and Coach Moncus do a great job of getting our defense ready to play. We’ve got to do a little bit better with tackling and not having some dumb penalties, but our coaching staff does a great job with our defense,” Dover said of his defense.
Offensively for the Wildcats, they began to find an identity in the second half. Fultondale scored four touchdowns and racked up 154 yards of total offense in the second half.
For the Fultondale seniors, they will be remembered as the group that never lost a region game, as this win grants them their 24th straight, a streak dating back to 2015.
“What a great job by our seniors. This senior class went 24-0 in the region, and I have been really impressed with what they have done. It has been really pleasant to watch,” Dover said.
Next Thursday, Fultondale will host the Isabella Mustangs on Thursday night in a non-region battle.
