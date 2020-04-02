Rosters for the 2020 North-South All-Star Football Game were announced on Thursday.
Both rosters include 37 seniors in the Class of 2020. A pair of Fultondle players will join Wildcats’ head coach Don Dover on the North sideline this summer in Montgomery. Dover is listed as an assistant coach on the North staff, while quarterback Willie Smith and offensive lineman Josh Underwood will take the field for the 61st playing of the All-Star Classic.
The contest is scheduled for July 15 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Dover chose Smith and Underwood to represent Fultondale at 2019 high school football media days last August. The two seniors went on to lead a fourth-straight region championship season at Fultondale, caping a perfect 24-0 career league record.
Underwood, a 6-foot-2 right tackle, graded out at over 87% last season when he landed a spot on the All-North Jefferson News Football Team. Smith was an honorable mention on the 2019 All-NJN Team after throwing for 770 yards and rushing for another 570 in 11 games. He also recently earned a place on the 2020 All-North Jefferson News Basketball Team as a guard for the Wildcats.
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 last July to snap a four-game North win streak.
The Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) will also host all-star games for baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ cross country during All-Star Week from July 13-18.
Local players who have received North-South all-star invites include, Pinson Valley basketball player Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry and Gardendale volleyball player Merritt Beason.
The school deadline for submitting North-South all-star nominations for the sports of baseball, softball, soccer, golf and tennis is April 17.
