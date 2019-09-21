The Gardendale Rockets (5-0, 3-0 Class 6A, Region 6) ended an eight-game drought to the Clay-Chalkville Cougars (3-2, 0-2 Region 6) Friday night by the final score of 38-35.
Senior place kicker Landon Erbrick nailed a 32-yard field goal with no time remaining on the clock and the undefeated Rockets walked off with a huge Region 6 win.
Game winning kick by @Landon_Erbrick 🚀🚀 Great team win fighting back from a 4th quarter, 14 point deficit‼️ Maybe it was the @adidas uniforms🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/rzL2bs20RR— GHS Rocket Football (@GdaleHSFootball) September 21, 2019
The late game heroics were set up by a 38-yard completion to Kendale Allen from Will "Goose" Crowder with 25 seconds remaining in the contest.
At halftime the game was tied 21-21. Marquarius White returned the second-half kickoff 78 yards, and the Cougars took control of the game, leading 21-28.
With 4:47 remaining in the third quarter quarterback Damione Ward Jr ran in from 3 yards out and Clay-Chalkville led 21-35.
Gardendale showed great determination and with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Crowder connected with Allen for a 28-yard scoring strike and the Rockets trailed 28-35. The contest was tied 35-35 when Gardendale's L.T. Sanders rushed for a 2-yard touchdown with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Rockets defense prevented the Cougars from converting a fourth-down attempt from Gardendale's 39-yard line and returned the ball to their offense, setting up the walk-off kick.
Crowder was 24 of 36 for 415 passing yards and three touchdown. Gardendale ended the contest with 459 yards of total offense and Clay-Chalkville had 315 yards.
Gardendale will travel to Hazel Green High School next Friday.
