Area standings are beginning to take shape for a few teams. Check below for a summary of this week’s baseball/softball action.
The Gardendale baseball team saw a three-game winning streak come to an end on Monday at home. Against the team that bumped them from the Class 6A playoffs last season in the quarterfinals, Gardendale (6-4) lost to Hueytown, 6-2.
The Rockets matched Hueytown with nine hits but struggled to find timely contact, stranding nine runners on base. Presley Walker and Carson Cook delivered Gardendale’s only two RBIs in the loss.
The Gophers’ lineup, however, produced five RBIs on a total of nine singles against Rocket pitchers Daniel Bradley (seven hits, six runs) and Drew Shackleford (two hits, no runs). Hueytown scored all six of its runs in the first three frames, taking a 6-0 lead.
A steady array of offense and a tag-team shutout from Colin Daniel and Hayes Brown bolstered another Class 5A, Area 11 victory for the Corner baseball team on Monday. The Yellow Jackets (12-1, 3-0), following an area sweep of Mortimer Jordan over the weekend, went to Dora on Monday for an 11-0 win in five innings.
Behind two-RBI evenings from Tyler McNiese, Brayden Rowe and Justin Cummings, Corner posted multiple runs in all but the third inning to activate the 10-run rule. Rowe homered to left field in the fourth to put the visitors out front 9-0.
Daniel earned the win in four innings pitched with six strikeouts and a single hit allowed. Brown walked two batters, but closed things out with a scoreless fifth.
The Corner softball team suffered a 12-0 mercy-rule loss to Hayden on Monday in Class 5A, Area 11 play. With that road loss, the Yellow Jackets now sit at 8-4, including a 1-1 mark in area play.
Hayden freshman Miah Simmons pitched a two-hit shutout, while seniors Lani Adams and Gracie Benton homered and combined for five RBIs. The defending Class 5A state champions opened up the scoring with a three-run second and put things away with another nine runs in the fourth.
Corner committed five errors behind freshman pitcher Olivia Cummings.
The Mortimer Jordan baseball team bounced back from an 0-3 weekend with its first Class 5A, Area 11 win of the year. A 10-run fifth inning brought an end to the Blue Devils’ 13-1 victory over Hayden.
Mortimer Jordan (8-5, 1-2) outhit the Wildcats 12-5 and scored runs in four of the five innings played. Leadoff Garrison McCleney went 4 for 4 with three runs scored. Second baseman Tripp Horton went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Austin Morris went the distance for the Blue Devils, striking out seven batters and holding Hayden to five hits.
The Fultondale baseball team won its third straight on Monday, taking down Altamont on the road, 11-3. Altamont ran out to a 3-0 advantage in the second, but the Wildcats (4-4) responded with run production in each of the remaining five frames.
Offensively, Tyler Grayson led the way with two hits and a pair of RBIs to go with two hits and two runs scored from Andrew Torrillo.
Nick Weldon threw 6 1/3 innings, producing 10 strikeouts on 99 pitches for Fultondale.
On Tuesday, the Mortimer Jordan softball team remained undefeated in Class 5A, Area 11 play with a 17-0 win at Dora. The Blue Devils now sit at 7-4 overall. No individual statistics were provided.
