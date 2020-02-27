On Thursday night, three local baseball teams and two softball teams took the field in regular-season play. Below is a summary of each contest.
Sarah Beth Brake doubled in the winning run for the Gardendale softball team in a 9-8 home win over Pinson Valley. The Rockets (7-2) went to the home-half of the seventh down 8-7, and rallied for the team’s second late-inning comeback of the week. Gardendale climbed back from four down on Tuesday against Corner.
On Thursday against Pinson Valley, the top three in Gardendale’s lineup plugged big numbers. Brake (four RBIs), Kailey Vaughn (two RBIs) and Abbie Waters (two runs scored) each finished with three hits, which accounted for nine of the Rockets’ 12 total.
Senior lefty Preslie Ross struck out 11 batters in six complete innings. She threw 131 pitches on Thursday.
The Corner baseball team suffered its first loss at the hands of Hueytown. The Gophers slid six runs across in the final two frames to fasten down a 10-5 win.
Corner (5-1) tied the game at 4-4 in the third, but Hueytown broke it open with a five-run sixth. Only one of the six runs scored on Yellow Jackets’ reliever Hayes Brown were earned.
In the loss, Corner outhit the Gophers 9-7. Justin Cummings and Chandler Brakefield went for two hits apiece.
The Fultondale baseball team (0-4) lost to Sumiton Christian 12-1 in five innings.
Mortimer Jordan hosted baseball and softball action on Thursday night, with the girls improving to 2-2 and the boys slipping to 6-2 on the year.
