Behind a strong effort from Tanner Hayes, the Corner High School boys bowling team notched a top-eight finish at the AHSAA North Regional Tournament last Thursday at Vestavia Bowl.
In three games of competition, Hayes knocked down 600 pins which ranked him sixth overall in the individual regional standings. He sandwiched a score of 214 between a 191 and 195 to cap the Yellow Jackets’ top regional performance.
Along with Hayes, Corner placed three athletes in the individual top-40, including Hayden McCarthy (35th) and Jackson Hartley (39th).
As a team, Corner (11-1) scored a total of 2,332 on the day, placing them eighth on the leaderboard and qualifying them for the AHSAA Bowling State Championship at Oak Mountain Lanes on Thursday and Friday. The Area 11 champions will compete for the state crown against a field of 16 teams, comprised of the top eight regional qualifiers from both the North and South.
The Corner girls also competed at the North Regional Tournament last week, but came up short in the first elimination match against St. Clair County. The loss ended the girls’ season at 11-1 overall, including an 8-0 mark in Area 11 play. The area champions placed two girls in the individual regional top-30. BreAnna Haygood finished at 20th with 415 pins, and Megan Whorton placed 26th with a total of 392.
