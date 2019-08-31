It was pure domination for Corner.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0) cruised to a 45-0 victory over Oak Grove (0-2) behind outstanding play on both sides of the ball. This win marks the first 2-0 start for Corner since 2016.
Corner sophomore quarterback Colin Daniel had a spectacular night through the air. Daniel completed 10 of 15 passes for 274 yards with five touchdowns.
“I was really proud of Colin Daniel tonight, throwing the ball. The offensive line gave really good pass protection. [Daniel’s] a winner, enough said. I’m really glad he’s on our team,” Yellow Jackets head coach Jon Clements said of Daniel and the offensive performance from his team.
Corner made Oak Grove fight for every single yard. The Yellow Jackets only gave up 121 total yards of offense from the Tigers.
“Defense does what our defense does. Our defense really carries us through the game,” said Clements.
Corner’s defense has only given up 12 points this season.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets produced 475 total yards of offense with six touchdowns.
The first score came early in the first quarter, as Daniel found Cole Burkett wide open from 54 yards out. Corner’s following drive saw a 23-yard field goal from Lane Gilchrest to give the Jackets a 10-0 lead at the end of the first.
Daniel delivered a trio of touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first went for 24 yards to Chandler Brakefield, the second for 12 yards to Cole Fuller and the third for 23 yards to Burkett. Corner led 31-0 at the break.
To get things going early in the third, Tyler Trawick took a screen pass from Daniel 62 yards to extend Corner’s lead to 38. The last score came early in the fourth when Andrew Baker dumped off a screen pass to Tommy Reed for 57 yards, as Reed broke multiple tackles on his way to the house.
Despite the Yellow Jackets’ great offensive performance, they turned the ball over four times.
“We can’t turn the ball over four times. If we do that next week, we’ll get embarrassed. We gotta clean it up on offense,” Clements stated on the mistakes his offense made.
Corner opens up region play next week at Russellville.
