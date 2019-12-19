The Corner Middle School cheerleading squad has built an impressive resume in 2019.
The Yellow Jackets recently took home a third-place finish at the state competition at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Corner also placed third at the North Super Regional qualifier competition and first at the Jefferson County competition earlier this year. The girls were named game day champions at the University of Alabama camp this summer.
The squad is coached by Lauren Wakefield and Lindsey Hoggle. Athletes include eighty-graders, Caroline Kinder, Alli Teer, Brooklynn Taft and Kyla Wingo, and seventh-graders Macee Falgout, Callie Cox, Chloe Chapman, Julia Daniel, Olivia Thomas, Holly Gardiner, Marissa Dollar, Emma Shiflett and Kyleigh Waits.
