For the fourth straight season, Corner is playoff bound. The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 4-3) defeated region opponent Lawrence County (3-6, 2-5) by a count of 24-8 on a night that saw most fans wearing ponchos. Rainfall, chilliness and a muddy field did not halt the Jackets one bit, and Corner head coach Jon Clements was very pleased with that.
“It didn’t affect them at all. We told them all week we were playing this game on Friday night, whether it was rain, snow, sunshine, it didn’t matter. We played this game on Friday because of the mental toughness of our team,” said Clements, following the win.
Both teams punted on their first two possessions, but Corner was first on the scoreboard. Following an interception by Lane Gilchrest late in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets put together a four-play, 16-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Marshall Burkett; Corner took a 7-0 lead.
The Jackets’ next series added more points to the scoreboard. Corner drove 77 yards in 11 plays with Joshua Myrick capping it off by running 1 yard out of the wildcat for a touchdown. Going into halftime, Corner led 14-0.
In the middle of the third quarter, multiple Yellow Jacket defenders swarmed the Red Devil ball carrier for a safety. Corner’s final points came late in the fourth quarter, as Tommy Reed sprinted 14 yards out of the backfield for a score; a successful 2-point conversion gave the Jackets a comfortable 24-0 lead.
A late touchdown with a converted 2-point conversion play was not enough for Lawrence County, and Corner would earn its sixth win of the season.
Corner’s offensive game plan was to run the football, and it worked. The Jacket offense dialed up 40 plays on the ground, as opposed to just three through the air. Clements credited his five offensive linemen, and offensive line coach Jason Doss for the success on the ground.
“The offensive line coach said run the ball. Jason Doss, our offensive line coach, is the best offensive line coach in the state. He gets our guys to play harder than they think they can play. That is why he is so valuable to us. When he comes over the headset and says run the freakin’ ball, we run the freakin’ ball,” Clements passionately stated after the game.
The Yellow Jacket defense forced eight turnovers on the Red Devils; four were turnover-on-downs, and four were interceptions. Gilchrest, Cameron Blalock, Skylar Trawick, and Brody Tavel all picked off Lawrence County. Corner struggled at times offensively, but the consistency of the Jacket defense is what ultimately kept Corner in front the whole way through.
“Hats off to our defense, they’ve carried us all year. Tonight, they kept doing what they always do. I am really proud of our team,” said Clements.
Reed had a career night carrying the football. The junior led the team in 93 yards rushing, and scored the game-sealing touchdown to put the game out of reach.
Corner will host non-region opponent Oakman next week on senior night.
