The second installment of the Alabama Sports Writers Association baseball and softball rankings have been released.
Five teams within the NJN-coverage area are mentioned, including Class 5A’s No. 2-ranked Corner baseball team. The Yellow Jackets, who climbed five spots from No. 7 last week, sit at 14-1 overall to go with an Area 11 mark of 4-0.
Corner recently started area play with back-to-back sweeps of Mortimer Jordan and Dora, winning the four contests by a combined 28 runs. The team’s only loss came on Feb. 27 at home against Hueytown, who reached the Class 6A state finals last season, 10-5.
Corner is the only local team mentioned in this week’s batch of baseball rankings and nominations.
In the softball polls, Class 5A Mortimer Jordan (9-5, 2-0 Class 5A, Area 11) checks in at No. 4 and Class 6A Gardendale (9-6, 1-0 Class 6A, Area 11) slips one spot from No. 7 last week to No. 8 this week.
Receiving nominations this week are the Corner (9-4, 2-1 Class 5A, Area 11) and Pinson Valley (9-8, 1-1 Class 6A, Area 11) softball teams.
All Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) competition has been suspended, due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a memo from the AHSAA, “… all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning, are hereby suspended during this time.”
The statewide stoppage went into action on Wednesday, March 18 and will remain in place for a period of two-plus weeks. A tentative return date has been set for Monday, April 6.
See this week’s complete baseball and softball rankings below:
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Spain Park (21-0)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-1-1)
3. Fairhope (9-1)
4. Central-Phenix City (15-3)
5. Austin (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-3)
7. Auburn (9-3)
8. Sparkman (13-5)
9. Thompson (14-5)
10. Vestavia Hills (11-4)
Others nominated: Baker (17-6), James Clemens (12-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Dothan (16-3)
2. Buckhorn (11-2)
3. Hazel Green (13-2)
4. Spanish Fort (9-1-1)
5. Hartselle (12-1-1)
6. Baldwin County (6-7)
7. Saraland (14-10)
8. Gardendale (9-6)
9. Helena (8-5)
10. Stanhope Elmore (6-5)
Others nominated: Albertville (13-3-1), Chelsea (7-5-1), Daphne (8-11), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-7), Muscle Shoals (12-2-1), Pinson Valley (9-8), Wetumpka (13-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Tallassee (15-1)
2. Hayden (9-1)
3. Moody (7-2-1)
4. Mortimer Jordan (9-5)
5. Springville (7-2)
6. Alexandria (6-1)
7. Rehobeth (8-5)
8. Satsuma (16-3)
9. East Limestone (11-3)
10. Douglas (14-1)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-6), Beauregard (10-6), Brewer (6-8), Brewbaker Tech (7-6), Chilton County (11-3), Corner (9-4), Faith Academy (8-1), Madison County (12-4-1), Shelby County (1-0).
CLASS 4A
1. Elmore County (16-3)
2. Danville (12-3)
3. Wilson (7-2)
4. White Plains (10-5)
5. North Jackson (6-4-1)
6. Montgomery Catholic (16-2)
7. Cleburne County (13-4)
8. LAMP (12-4)
9. Lincoln (15-11)
10. Curry (9-3-1)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (6-8), American Christian (7-3), Andalusia (16-4-1), Ashford (9-6-1), Madison Academy (3-2), Northside (4-7), Priceville (8-5-1), Rogers (5-4).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (12-0)
2. Pisgah (5-6)
3. Slocomb (10-2)
4. Oakman (9-2)
5. Prattville Christian (8-11)
6. Pleasant Valley (5-4-1)
7. Houston Academy (18-5)
8. Opp (13-8)
9. Sylvania (4-4-1)
10. St. James (6-3)
Others nominated: Flomaton (6-0), Glencoe (3-0), Gordo (10-4), Piedmont (9-2), Wicksburg (8-9-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Hatton (10-3)
2. Sumiton Christian (5-2)
3. G.W. Long (1-1)
4. Leroy (23-6)
5. Ariton (13-5-1)
6. Sand Rock (9-2)
7. Red Bay (4-4-1)
8. Fyffe (3-2)
9. Winston County (8-4)
10. Ider (3-4-1)
Others nominated: Collinsville (5-6-1), Luverne (5-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Mars Hill Bible (12-1-1)
2. Brantley (12-3)
3. Falkville (12-2)
4. Spring Garden (2-2)
5. Skyline (4-4)
6. Belgreen (10-3)
7. Appalachian (7-3)
8. Kinston (6-4)
9. Millry (13-9)
10. Marion County (7-6)
Others nominated: Berry (5-7), Lynn (7-4).
AISA
1. Macon East (23-1)
2. Edgewood (11-5-1)
3. Clarke Prep (12-1)
4. Pickens Academy (8-0)
5. Bessemer Academy (14-6)
6. Southern Academy (8-4)
7. Patrician Academy (11-4-1)
8. Glenwood (NA)
9. Hooper Academy (15-5)
10. Monroe Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Crenshaw Christian (6-8), Northside Methodist (9-3), Pike Liberal Arts (8-9-1).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook (16-2)
2. Hoover (12-4)
3. Sparkman (10-3)
4. Spain Park (12-4)
5. Prattville (14-2)
6. Bob Jones (15-7)
7. Hewitt-Trussville (12-7)
8. Baker (12-3)
9. Florence (10-6)
10. Oak Mountain (9-4)
Others nominated: Austin (9-8), Central-Phenix City (10-6), Enterprise (9-6), Gadsden City (10-4), James Clemens (12-8), Mary G. Montgomery (8-3), McGill-Toolen (6-8), Thompson (12-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Chelsea (11-3)
2. Russell County (15-5)
3. Cullman (9-6)
4. Athens (13-5)
5. Hueytown (9-3)
6. Faith Academy (10-5)
7. Hartselle (10-7)
8. Saraland (12-5)
9. Robertsdale (12-5)
10. Gulf Shores (13-6)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (11-7), Calera (8-5), Daphne (9-6), Muscle Shoals (9-4), Wetumpka (10-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (14-2)
2. Corner (14-1)
3. St. Paul’s (12-2)
4. UMS-Wright (11-5)
5. Jasper (11-5)
6. Briarwood (7-5)
7. Russellville (10-6)
8. Madison Academy (10-5)
9. Chilton County (7-5)
10. Alexandria (11-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (9-4), Scottsboro (9-8), Tallassee (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. American Christian (12-1)
2. Trinity (13-2-1)
3. Andalusia (10-3)
4. Wilson (10-2)
5. West Morgan (7-1)
6. DAR (9-2)
7. West Limestone (10-4)
8. Montevallo (10-1)
9. Oneonta (7-2)
10. Headland (9-2)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (9-6), Deshler (7-7), Elmore County (11-5), Hokes Bluff (6-4), Holtville (7-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (15-0)
2. Phil Campbell (12-2)
3. Wicksburg (11-1)
4. T.R. Miller (9-0)
5. Gordo (8-1)
6. Hale County (8-4)
7. Lauderdale County (6-4)
8. Winfield (11-6)
9. Prattville Christian (8-2)
10. Dadeville (7-4)
Others nominated: Opp (8-7), Randolph County (5-4), St. James (7-6).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (9-5)
2. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
3. Thorsby (9-3)
4. Fyffe (8-2)
5. Westbrook Christian (7-5)
6. Ariton (12-5)
7. Leroy (12-7)
8. West End (7-4)
9. Highland Home (7-3)
10. J.U. Blacksher (7-3)
Others nominated: Cottage Hill (9-5), Cottonwood (6-2), Luverne (4-8), Sumiton Christian (8-9).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-2)
2. Shoals Christian (8-3)
3. Millry (9-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Mars Hill Bible (6-7)
6. St. Luke’s (10-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-4)
8. Lindsay Lane (15-1)
9. Appalachian (12-3)
10. Hackleburg (9-4)
Others nominated: Falkville (6-4), Lynn (6-4), Maplesville (5-3), Ragland (8-3), Red Level (8-2).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal (14-1)
2. Bessemer Academy (18-3)
3. Glenwood (12-3)
4. Lakeside (8-1)
5. Clarke Prep (9-4)
6. Edgewood (6-4)
7. Escambia Academy (15-6)
8. Macon-East (9-8)
9. Hooper (11-7)
10. Morgan (5-4)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (7-9), Lowndes Academy (8-6), Monroe Academy (8-5), Wilcox Academy (8-5).
