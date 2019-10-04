Gardendale dropped its first game of the season on Friday night at Driver Stadium.
The eighth-ranked Rockets never got their offense off the ground as No. 5 Pinson Valley thoroughly won the battle up front, holding Gardendale to 44 yards of total offense and escaping Driver Stadium with a 21-0 region victory.
The Indians (4-2, 3-1 Class 6A, Region 6) defended 10 Gardendale (6-1, 3-1 Region 6) drives, forcing seven three-and-outs, two turnover-on-downs and an interception by Deshazio Williams. The Rockets finished with 23 yards passing to go with 21 yards rushing in the loss.
“We’ve learned that this team has to find different ways to win,” said Pinson Valley head coach Patrick Nix. “Defense has been stellar all year… We’re learning a lot about our team from week to week. It’s a young team. A new team and we’re getting better each week.”
After going to the half locked in a scoreless tie, Pinson Valley switched to a run-heavy offense in the third and fourth quarters. The adjustment was profitable, as the Indians scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half.
“It wasn’t confidence in the run game, it was that they [Gardendale] put 14 guys out there to cover,” said Nix. “We’ve got the best receivers in the state and they said, ‘You’re not going to throw it to them.’ And if they say that, we’ve got to be able to run the football. We challenged our guys at halftime that we’ve got to be able to run the football if they do that and they responded really well.”
Pinson Valley’s first drive of the third quarter featured eight straight runs, the last of which went 2 yards to the end zone on the legs of quarterback Barry White. The visitors jumped out front 7-0 with 7:20 remaining in the third.
After a quick Gardendale three-and-out, the defending state champions went right back to the ground. This time it took six straight runs to find paydirt, as junior ball carrier Kenji Christian shot up the middle for a 7-yard score—his fourth call of the drive. He returned to the end zone on Pinson Valley’s next possession. After White converted a third-and-16 with a 41-yard strike to Keyonteze Johnson down to the Gardendale 1-yard line, Christian pushed ahead for the final yard to take hold of a 21-0 advantage.
That score would later go final.
Christian carried the ball 27 times on Friday night for 176 yards and two scores. As a team, the Indians gained 321 yards of offense, 254 of it coming on the ground.
“He’s a very physical runner,” said Nix of Christian. “I thought the offensive line did really good once we figured out what they were doing—they did a lot of different things—and once we figured out what they were doing and made our adjustments, they did really good up front. He’s such a physical running back that changed the game tonight.”
Gardendale’s closest encounter with the scoreboard came early in the second quarter after Kendale Allen returned a punt down inside Pinson Valley territory. Quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder then picked up 11 yards with a toss to Chris Boone for the team’s first first down of the night. But the drive would fizzle out at the 10-yard line, as Crowder floated one into the end zone on third-and-10. Williams came down with the interception to preserve the scoreless tie.
Crowder left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. His status is unclear moving forward.
Gardendale will take next week off before playing host to Shades Valley on Oct. 18. Pinson Valley welcomes Huffman to Willie Adams Stadium next Friday night.
