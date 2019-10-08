Check out a complete rundown of Week 7 matchups involving NJN-area teams below.
Fultondale at Midfield
Midfield beat Fultondale 33-14 at Winfred E. Jackson Stadium on Oct. 22, 2015. Since that Thursday night, the Wildcats have gone 22-0 in region play on their way to an eight-win season in 2016, an 11-win season in 2017, a nine-win season in 2018 and five win so far in 2019.
“It’s something we’re very proud of and very excited about,” said Fultondale head coach Don Dover following a 36-22 Region 5 win over Vinemont last week. “Vinemont came ready to play and wanted to be the team to end the streak.”
The Patriots (4-1, 3-0 Class 3A, Region 5) currently sit at No. 10 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, and enter Week 7 fresh off a 36-12 victory at Hanceville. Midfield’s only loss came at home against Talladega on Sept. 27 in a game that saw Talladega quarterback Nigel Scales throw for 229 yards and three touchdowns to capture a 46-34 win.
Through five games, Midfield is scoring an average of 36 points per game while surrendering 23 points per game. All four of their wins have come by double-digit margins.
On the other side, Fultondale (5-1, 4-0 Region 5) sits just outside the Class 3A rankings following a 36-22 come-from-behind victory over Vinemont. Senior Eyren Boyd ran for 202 yards and three scores to help the Wildcats extend their winning streak to five games.
I’ve got Midfield breaking Fultondale’s 22-game streak this week.
Corner vs. Hayden
This will be the 58th meeting between these two schools.
Corner leads the series 32-25, but has lost the last three meetings with Hayden and has won just two of the last 10 against the Wildcats. Hayden won last year’s edition 32-15 at Robert W. Reid Stadium.
An off week seemed to benefit the Yellow Jackets (3-3, 1-3 Class 5A, Region 7) in a 28-0 win at Dora last Friday. Meanwhile, Hayden (2-5, 1-3 Class 5A, Region 7) handed Hamilton its first loss last week by a final tally of 28-7.
I’ve got Corner snapping its three-game skid this Friday night at home.
Tabernacle Christian vs. New Life Christian
Tabernacle Christian took last week off and returns home to Moncrief Park this Friday for a region test with New Life Christian.
The Torches (3-4, 3-1 Christian Football Association) lean on a running game that features two ball carriers: Josiah Davis (116 yards per game) and Tony Galbraith (98 yards per game in his three games played). Last week’s bye should benefit both players.
New Life (4-4, 1-3 CFA) has won four of its last five games after starting the season 0-3. The Eagles score 33 points per game while Tabernacle puts up 31 points per game. Both defenses are among the league’s worst in terms of points per game.
I like the Torches in a shootout Friday night.
Mortimer Jordan vs. Munford
Both of these teams are riding a wave of momentum into the shores of Week 7.
Mortimer Jordan (5-2, 3-1 Class 5A, Region 5) has won its last four games, including last week’s 34-28 road win over No. 3 Central-Clay County. The Blue Devils have averaged 43 points per game during that four-week span thanks in large part to the efforts of quarterback Kourtlan Marsh. The senior has posted 1,883 total yards (670 rushing and 1,213 passing) and 27 touchdowns (16 touchdowns rushing and 11 passing) in seven games.
Mumford (4-3, 2-2 Class 5A, Region 5) has beaten its last three opponents, which include Springville, Lincoln and Moody. But the Lions have struggled at times on offense, averaging 21 points per outing.
I don’t expect Munford to score enough to keep pace with Marsh and Co. this Friday in Jimmie Trotter Stadium.
Pinson Valley vs. Huffman
The fifth-ranked Indians shouldn’t have any problems finding their fourth Class 6A, Region 6 win of the season this Friday night at Willie Adams Stadium.
Huffman (2-5, 1-3 Region 6) will make the trip following a 45-6 loss at Oxford last week. The Vikings have lost four of their last five games, three of those by double digits.
Expect another lopsided home win for Pinson Valley (4-2, 3-1 Region 6) in this one.
