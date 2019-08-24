PLEASANT GROVE — Mortimer Jordan had multiple chances to steal the victory in their last drive, but their jumbo package was stopped on three straight plays inside the 2-yard line, as Pleasant Grove held on for a 32-25 win in the season opener for both teams.
After the Blue Devils marched from their own 49 with 3:31 left, with help from six Spartan penalties that included a crucial pass interference call on fourth down at their 13, running back Garrett helm could not ram through the Spartan defensive line.
It’s the second straight year that the opening contest between the two teams was decided on the last possession.
Quarterback Kourtlan Marsh threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Austin Morris and ran 23 yards for another score. In total, Marsh ran for 102 yards on 10 carries, and was 15-of-26 passing for 188 yards. Keondrick Harris caught three passes for 56 yards, and Grant Ezekiel snagged three passes for 48 yards.
Helm scored from the half-yard line, after the Devils got a second chance when he was brought down by a horse-collar tackle on the previous play on third down.
Pleasant Grove carried the day with the big plays, including a 52-yard touchdown pass from Zyquez Perryman to Chris Lewis in the first two minutes of the game, and an 80-yard scoring run by Xavier Hill, who finished with 97 yards rushing for the night. Perryman passed for 258 yards with 10 completions in 23 attempts.
In other Week 0 action:
- Corner beat Northside, 20-12
- Fultondale lost to Maplesville, 40-6
- Tabernacle Christian lost to Hope Christian, 66-28
