It was a packed house in Gardendale on Monday night, as the Bragg Middle School Rockets played host to the North Jefferson Blue Devils.
A strong second-half effort was the story in the nightcap, as the eighth-grade Rockets pulled away with a 45-33 victory on the boys side. Bragg went to the half holding a 23-21 advantage. They widened the gap in the third frame, holding North Jefferson to only two points and going to the fourth with an 11-point lead.
DJ Brown led the Bragg offense with 14 points to go with several rebounds. Coleman Maldonado paced the Blue Devils with eight points on the night.
Brown also scored in double digits (12) last week when his Rockets traveled to North Jefferson for a 41-37 victory. Maldonado delivered with 14 points for the Blue Devils last Tuesday.
In the girls game on Monday it was North Jefferson that dominated the floor, as the Blue Devils cruised to a 43-19 road win. North Jefferson came alive for 16 points in the second quarter to carry a 24-6 lead into intermission. The margin only grew from there.
Last Tuesday, the Blue Devils hosted Bragg to a 40-5 victory. North Jefferson held their guests scoreless through the second and third quarters that evening in Kimberly.
Monday evening started with a seventh-grade boys game that ended at 45-24 in favor of Bragg. Christian Morris dropped 21 points for the Rockets while Tanner Chandler led North Jefferson with eight points.
Bragg's seventh-graders also scored a 52-26 win at North Jefferson last Tuesday.
The Tabernacle Christian boys basketball team improved to 8-0 on the year with a 34-26 win over Cornerstone Christian last Friday night. The win results in a 2-0 record in area play. Tyler Andrews brought another strong performance on Friday when he rattled in 19 points to go with 18 more from Caleb Howard.
The Tabernacle Christian girls basketball team lost 51-37 to Cornerstone Christian last Friday night. Gracie Howard scored a team-high 15 points for the Torches and Bekah Casey added nine points of her own.
The Fultondale girls basketball team lost 58-56 to Homewood in overtime last Friday night. The Wildcats were led offensively by eighth-grader Kaelyn Gowdy (15 points), junior Dushonti Smith (13) and junior loprea Sherman (8).
The Gardendale boys basketball team won its first game at the Jag Classic on Monday, pulling away in the second half for a 63-50 win over Clay-Chalkville. The game was even at 24-all at the half, but strong offensive efforts from Alex Gilleylen (15 points), Jalon Moore (12) and Clayton Cunningham (11) spurred the runaway victory.
On Tuesday, the Rockets advanced by Southside-Gadsden, 68-59, thanks in part to a 23-point outing from Jalon Moore. Alex Gilleylen and Jaedren O’Neal each added 10 points to the final.
Gardendale improves to 4-0 on the year, including a 2-0 mark in this week's Jag Classic at Spain Park.
The Mortimer Jordan boys basketball team opened up the Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday with a 63-53 win over Sumiton Christian. According to the team's Twitter page, Nolan Dean recorded his first-career dunk on his way to a 14-point performance. Branson Swindle pitched in with 13 points while Aaron Devine finished with 12 points on the road.
The Blue Devils now hold a record of 2-3 on the year.
The Pinson Valley boys basketball team has started 2-0 at the Heritage Classic in Fairfield thanks to back-to-back double-digit victories over Jeff Davis and Woodlawn.
The Indians (3-0) opened tournament play on Monday with a 92-58 thrashing of Jeff Davis. Kam Woods scored 48 points and handed out five assists, Cameron Scott scored 17 to go with 10 boards, and Joseph James added 13 points and six steals.
In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Pinson Valley beat Woodlawn by a final of 76-66. It was another impressive showing from Woods, who sank 36 points on the Colonels. James finished with 14 points to go with 13 points from Moe Calloway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.