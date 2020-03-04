A pair of local student-athletes are set to compete in upcoming high school all-star games.
Merritt Beason, a junior on the Gardendale volleyball team, has been selected to play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star Game this summer. The match, which features only rising seniors in the Class of 2021, is scheduled for July 18 at the Montgomery Multiplex.
At 6-foot-3, Beason hammered home 639 kills for the Rockets last season. She is one of 15 girls listed on the North All-Star roster.
2020 North All-Stars:
Merritt Beason, Gardendale
- Jayden Watkins, Albertville
- Grayson Evans, Curry
- Callie Crider, Addison
- Maggie Miller, Donoho
- Amber Askew, Grissom
- Hailey Holshouser, Hartselle
- Gracie Lynn Butler, Hazel Green
- Brittany Strope, Hazel Green
- Gabrielle Essix, Hoover
- Kayla Broom, Jacksonville
- Alex Oliver, Jasper
- Lila Beth Turner, Lexington
- Celle Field, Mountain Brook
- Kelsey Tangle, Thompson
The rosters have also been announced for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Games to be played at Mississippi College on March 13.
Pinson Valley will be represented on Alabama’s boy’s roster by head coach Darrell Barber and guard Kam Woods. The pair helped lead a state-championship push in 2019, followed by a berth in the Northeast Regional finals this season.
Woods, a senior with no college commitment, averaged 34 points per game this year. He was the Class 6A state tournament MVP last season.
