If you blinked, you probably missed it.
The calendar has flipped to February, which means the regular-season portion of high school basketball season has come and gone. Playoff slots are up for grabs this week for both the boys and girls, as area tournaments tipoff around the state.
Each area champion and runner-up advances to sub-regional play next week.
The Mortimer Jordan girls basketball team (21-9, 8-0) capped off the regular season last Thursday with a 61-42 road win over Good Hope. Bellah Machen posted 14 points to go with 12 more from Sarah Kanaday.
The Blue Devils will draw Dora in the Class 5A, Area 11 Tournament semifinals on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs ended Corner’s (6-19, 0-8) season on Monday night in the first round, 41-24.
As the 1-seed, Mortimer Jordan is this year’s tournament host. The Jordan-Dora winner will play the winner of Hayden-Jasper for the area crown on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The Mortimer Jordan boys (13-16, 6-2) also earned home-court advantage in the Class 5A, Area 11 Tournament. The Blue Devils will host Corner (14-13, 3-5), who scored a 52-42 win over Dora in the tournament opener, in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Coming from the other side of the bracket will be either Hayden or Jasper.
The Gardendale boys (17-11, 5-1) finished the regular season tied with Minor at 5-1 for the best league record, but lost the coin flip that awarded the Tigers home-floor advantage in the Class 6A, Area 11 Tournament. Gardendale, the 2-seed, is scheduled to play Jackson-Olin in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will draw the winner of Minor versus Carver-Birmingham in the area finals on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Gardendale girls (0-18, 0-6) will look for their first win on Tuesday in the Class 6A, Area 11 Tournament opener against host Carver-Birmingham. With a win the Rockets would face the winner of Minor versus Jackson-Olin on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Fultondale boys (7-13, 2-5) ended their season on Monday night with a 96-58 loss to Class 3A, Area 9 Tournament host Midfield.
The Fultondale girls (10-12) came up a little short in the first round of the Class 3A, Area 9 Tournament on Monday. A 51-42 loss at the hands of Locust Fork ended the Wildcats’ season and paired the Hornets with tournament host Midfield in the area finals on Wednesday.
The Pinson Valley boys (21-3, 3-0) will play host to the winner of Clay-Chalkville versus Pell City in the Class 6A, Area 12 Tournament championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m. Win or lose, the Indians will advance to the Northeast Sub-Regional.
The Pinson Valley girls (4-18) will travel to Clay-Chalkville High School to open up the Class 6A, Area 12 Tournament against Pell City on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Clay-Chalkville will play Tuesday’s winner for the area crown on Thursday.
The Tabernacle Christian girls earned a 39-7 conference win over Banks Academy on Monday night. The Torches surrendered only three points throughout the final three quarters of play while AG Branham led the offense with nine points.
The Tabernacle christian boys (23-4, 10-1) recognized four seniors on Monday night in an 84-63 home win over Banks Academy. The Torches’ Class of 2020 includes Tyler Andrews, Josiah Davis, Caleb Box and Tony Galbraith.
Andrews went for a season-high 43 points, which missed his career-high 44 by a single point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.