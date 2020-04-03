Coronavirus or COVID-19 continues to expand itself not only into Veteran populations, but in people of all ages all over the world.
This “invisible war” definitely doesn’t leave invisible casualties. Numbers of infected and dying grow by the hour and Dr. Anthony Fauci of the President’s staff estimates that as many as 200,000 Americans could die from this viral nightmare. Fortunately, this evil ailment hasn’t completely snuck up on us and if we follow the isolation and 6-foot rules, we should have at least a fighting chance.
For Veterans, however, we do have some drawbacks. Most of us are somewhat older than many others in our population. Those of us exposed to Agent Orange (in Vietnam and elsewhere) often have conditions that make us more susceptible to serious aspects of COVID-19. That essentially means that we must, MUST, be far more careful about following the rules than those without pre-existing conditions.
While it is practically impossible to put a bright spin on this sickness, I did find a quote I would like to share. Reverend Peter Marshall, (former Chaplain of the United States Senate and the individual about whom the book and movie, “A Man Called Peter” was written and filmed) once said, “God will not permit any troubles to come upon us, unless He has a specific plan by which great blessing can come out of the difficulty.”
I believe that as harsh and seemingly overwhelming that COVID-19 may be, that we can come out of this Pandemic stronger than before. As Veterans, we have all dealt with some problems that may have seemed insurmountable, yet here we are and often the problems are long gone or at least less significant to us. As Marshall says, God isn’t going to let anything happen to us that He can turn into some great lesson and blessing.
In Psalm 42:11, we read; “Why art thou cast down, O my soul? And why are thou disquieted within me? Hope thou in God for I shall yet praise him, who is the health of my countenance, and my God.” Essentially, we may, in our own strength not be able to handle COVID-19, but God certainly can and God certainly will! The real issue here is will we let HIM?
Rather than sitting alone in our isolated homes moaning about what we have not been able to do because of the Pandemic, we could get into God’s Word and discover, through talking with God, what we can do now and later after this storm is over. The Bible is not the first training manual that we, as Veterans have had to turn to when things don’t go well!
May God Bless and Keep you and let His face shine upon you!
