Chapter 416 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is planning an Agent Orange Town Hall Meeting in the latter part of 2020. It is our approach to invite as many people as possible to discover the terrible side effects of this herbicide that was sprayed in the millions of gallons all over Southeast Asia, especially in North and South Vietnam.
It is quite reasonable to say that every person who was in Vietnam during and immediately after the spraying (many decades after) has been affected by Agent Orange (or Agent Blue, Green and a whole rainbow of toxic sprays). I myself, am 100% disabled largely from diseases that stem from Agent Orange. My lifespan will probably be significantly affected by this crazy herbicide (made, I believe by Monsanto).
No one of any sense can definitively state that anyone who served in Vietnam and surrounding countries is not very negatively impacted by Agent Orange. Before any Auburn fans get mad at me for stressing the ills and evils of Agent Orange, the product got its name (as did the others of the toxic rainbow sprays) from the color painted on the drums storing the stuff.
Some of the illnesses/diseases recognized by the Veterans Administration as connected to Agent Orange Exposure are:
- Acute Peripheral Neuropathy;
- Adult Onset Type II Diabetes Mellitus;
- AL Amyloidosis;
- Chloracne;
- Hodgkin’s Disease;
- Ischemic Heart Disease;
- Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma;
- Parkinson’s Disease;
- Peripheral Neuropathy;
- Porphyria Cutanea Tarda;
- Spina Bifida (in children of Agent Orange-affected Veterans;
- Sub-acute Peripheral Neuropathy.
- 38 different kinds of cancers.
Sadly, along with spina bifida, a large number of these health problems can be inherited by the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (and more generations) of Agent Orange affected veterans. This is an extremely dangerous list of genetic problems. Come by our veteran Info Tables on Thursdays (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at either the Gardendale Public Library or the Fultondale Public Library (TOMORROW IS FULTONDALE!—9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and get as much info on Agent Orange as we can get!
Because Agent Orange was also used at military bases and other facilities in and outside the United States mainland—including Hawaii and Puerto Rico, as well as Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Guam, Okinawa, the Philippines, and Thailand—veterans who served in these locations may also have Agent Orange problems and possibly be eligible for Agent Orange disability compensation. If you served in any of the locations and are suffering from any of the potential Agent Orange diseases, the VVA encourages you to study the issues and file a claim with the VA.
Come to our Veteran Info Table at the Fultondale Public Library tomorrow (Thursday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.) and discover more about Agent Orange! You could also help us talk to veterans, their families and others—BE THERE OR BE SQUARE!
May God bless all those affected by Agent Orange, all of our veterans (of all services, timeframes and wars), all our active duty people, all law enforcers, firefighters, EMTs, teachers, clergy, parents and medical personnel. Most of all, it is my fervent wish that God Bless YOU!
