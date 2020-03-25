There is so much out there about coronavirus (COVID-19), that it is hard to add anything new or more substantive. Perhaps one area for us to explore comes from something the President commented on a day or so ago. He referred to COVID19 as the “…invisible enemy” and stated that we are now in “…a war with this enemy.”
War and training for war is really nothing new to Veterans. We have been there and done that! Most of our military experiences may now come back to serve us in a good way during the terrible virus that has thrown our country and the world into such a negative situation.
While it is, in my humble view, a little simplistic to refer to a communicable disease as a war-time enemy, some comparisons certainly fit the bill:
•Coronavirus attacks all of us, rather like a war does;
•Coronavirus can be a lethal and sometimes unexpected attacker;
•Coronavirus can slip past some of our defenses and hit us with awesome power;
•Coronavirus does not always kill us, but can render us less effective as disease/war battlers;
•Coronavirus, like war, often most afflicts those of us least able to resist it (like the elderly and already physically compromised);
Because we have seen war (or at least war-training) as Veterans, we are more prepared to deal with COVID-19. We can only do this if we remember the very first thing we learned in the military—OBEY ORDERS!!!
We have been told to stay at home, unless going out is absolutely necessary—OBEY!
We have been told to avoid sick people—OBEY!
We have been told to not go where 10 or more people are congregating—OBEY!
We have told to wash our hands often and thoroughly (20 seconds worth)—OBEY!
We have been told to keep a safe distance between ourselves and others (10 feet) when possible—OBEY!
We have been told to wipe down all surfaces that others may have touched—OBEY!
We have been told to avoid touching others, like shaking hands and so forth—OBEY
We have been told to contact our primary care physician if we experience fevers, coughs, body aches/pain and other COVID-19 symptoms rather than going out and infecting others—OBEY!
We have been told to avoid visiting older people and those with physical conditions like diabetes (that’s me), heart conditions and other physical ailments that would leave them very vulnerable to COVID-19—certainly OBEY!
There are other orders that should cause Veterans to snap to and obey them. It is our job to know as much as possible about coronavirus (COVID-19). In wartime, knowing the enemy was a crucial skill that saved many lives. Many lives can be saved by knowing this virus.
I know that there are other issues and concerns affecting Veterans, their families and our readers. Things like lay-offs, business shut-downs and the inability to go to church and other events certainly hurt. Being sick with COVID or infecting our friends, families and coworkers would hurt a whole lot more.
As the Gardendale and Fultondale public libraries or closed and a 10 person limit has been and is being enforced, our Veterans Information Tables are, for the immediately foreseeable future, not going to happen. You can always contact me through the North Jefferson News at 205-631-8716 or you can get other help by calling the VA Hospital at 205-933-8101 and ask for the department you are seeking. Be patient with the VA phone lines. 911 would of course be best for real emergencies.
There is another thing that we Veterans can do, but I don’t feel comfortable relating it as an order. We could and should pray as this ailment or war is being fought. God knows what He is doing and we could talk with Him about COVID-19.
As God’s word says in the book of Jeremiah 30:17 – “For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the Lord…”
May the good Lord bless and keep you and shine his face upon you.
GIJOE
