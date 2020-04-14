Veterans, it is time to get serious about coronavirus – COVID-19.
I have heard Veteran friends laugh and joke about this “beer virus” (referring to Corona Mexican beer) or perhaps “cigar flu” (referring to the cigar by the corona name). These Veterans are being very foolish indeed! This virus is one of the most devastating ailments to hit the world in my 75 years of life.
You hear the President and others referring to the Spanish Flu outbreak in the late 1916’s. I know about that flu, because my father’s younger brother died from it. We have much more to fear from COVID-19 because we now have ways of spreading diseases that didn’t exist in the Spanish Flu time. Just look at the amount of COVID-19 in New York City where we have crowds and crowds of people.
Strange things are happening due to this flu. Navy Captain Brett Crozier was relieved of command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt because he put forth an alarm about Coronavirus on his ship. While some may disagree with me, I believe Crozier chose his crew over his career. It has now been discovered that the ousted Captain has tested positive for COVID-19.
This flu is not something to play with. Like I mentioned previously in other columns, we must obey the rules about staying home, washing our hands often, staying away from older people (to protect them), staying away from sick folks (to protect ourselves). While we may not get COVID-19, why should we take a chance?
As Veterans, don’t we have enough issues and problems confronting us without needlessly and recklessly failing to protect ourselves from this latest ailment? Those of us Vietnam Veterans have Agent Orange illnesses to deal with. Many Veterans have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to face. COVID-19 could easily be worse in the short-run than Agent Orange or PTSD.
This COVID-19 can take our lives away, infect our families (young and elderly) and slip up on us in a flu-like ambush. Some of our Veteran Brothers and Sisters want to put on a brave face, a tough face, perhaps an impervious face to deal with problems. You may be the toughest VET to ever come down the pike, but Coronavirus is going to be a little bit tougher! I don’t care how tough you think you are, don’t be stupid. Watch this COVID-like a rattlesnake!
Ron Becker of the Vietnam Veterans of America took time on Vietnam Veteran Day to visit and videotape the Alabama Vietnam Veterans Wall in Cullman. Ron did a good job and this video may be available for your viewing. Contact Ron at 205-631-7903 or me at the North Jefferson News at 205-631-8716. This isn’t something to miss!
Our weekly Veterans Tables (at the Fultondale and Gardendale Public Libraries) are of course cancelled while COVID-19 is ruling the roost. Hopefully we will be back sooner than later.
During this time when we are stuck at home, there are a couple of things to help pass the time:
1) You could call your Veterans friends and just chat for a few minutes;
2) You could get down the Family Bible and share from it with your family and pray for all of us, Veterans or not, about Coronavirus. If you can’t think of anything to pray for, please remember me.
GIJOE
