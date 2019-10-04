2018 Scoreboard logo

Gardendale vs Pinson Valley

 Pinson 21 Gardendale 0 with 9:09 to go in the game .

End 3Q: Pinson Valley 14, Gardendale 0.

Scoreless at the half

Scoreless after the first quarter

Fultondale vs Vinemont

Mortimer Jordan vs Central Clay

Jordan 34 - Central 14 Late in the game

Touch Down Blue Devils... Marsh to MaCliney for about 70 yards. New score MJHS 27 - Central 14. 2 minutes left in 3rd.

Devils drive the ball 80 yards for TD. They pick up the extra point, new score MJHS 20 - Central 14. 7:01 left in 3rd

With 3 seconds left on clock Central throws deep for end zone. Jordan intercepts the pass to end the 1st half. Mortimer Jordan 13 - Central 7. 

Devils scores in 2 plays. Field goal good.. MJHS 13 - Central 7. There is 6:03 til half.

Central fumbles at midfield. Jordan recovers. 1st and 10 from the 50.

Jordan scores, misses extra point. Central leads 7-6

Jordan goes 3 and out. Central takes over on their 24. 

Jordan holds Central and takes over on downs. 

Jordan fumbles opening drive. Central recovers and scores to take a 7-0 lead.

Corner vs Dora

At the end of the 3rd, Corner leads 21-0

At the half, Corner leads 6-0

Corner leads 3-0 at the end of the first 

