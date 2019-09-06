Follow along for score updates
Gardendale @ Huffman
4:21 in the third 23-7 Rockets
8:28 in the third. Gardendale 23 Huffman 0
Halftime. Gardendale 20 Huffman 0
4:57 to go in the second quarter. Gardendale 17 Huffman 0
1:04 left in the first quarter. Gardendale 10 Huffman 0.
5:55 in the first quarter Gardendale 7 Huffman 0
Mortimer Jordan @ Centerpoint
MJHS drives the ball down the field 60 yards for TD. With 6:03 left in 3rd, MJHS 14 - CPH 12.
60 seconds into 2nd, Marsh goes over the top from 1 yard out to score Blue Devils TD. New score MJHS 7 - CPH 6.
4:24 left in 1st, Center Point scores TD. They go for 2 and it falls short. Score CPH 6 - MJHS 0.
Corner @ Russellville
At the half, Corner trails 21-0
Russellville leads 7-0 at the end of the 1st
Fultondale @ Locust Fork
Tied at 10 at the end of the 1st
Tabernacle vs Banks Academy
Banks Academy Jets 36, Tabernacle Torches 50, 4:53 left in 4th Qtr
Banks Academy Jets 36, Tabernacle Torches 44, 9:24 left in 4th Qtr
Tied at 36 with 11 minutes left in the game
Tied at 30
Tabernacle leads 30-22 in the 2nd
Pinson Valley vs Shades Valley
Just into the 4th, Pinson scores to increase the lead to 16-7
End 3Q: Pinson 9, Shades Valley 7.
Tied at 7 early in the 2nd
Antonio Williams gets SV on the board first with a 5-yard TD run. 7-0 Mounties early.
