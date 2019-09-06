2018 Scoreboard logo

Follow along for score updates 

Gardendale @ Huffman

4:21 in the third 23-7 Rockets

8:28  in the third. Gardendale 23 Huffman 0

Halftime. Gardendale 20 Huffman 0

4:57 to go in the second quarter. Gardendale 17 Huffman 0

1:04 left in the first quarter.  Gardendale 10 Huffman 0.

5:55 in the first quarter Gardendale 7 Huffman 0

Mortimer Jordan @ Centerpoint

MJHS drives the ball down the field 60 yards for TD. With 6:03 left in 3rd, MJHS 14 - CPH 12.

60 seconds into 2nd, Marsh goes over the top from 1 yard out to score Blue Devils TD. New score MJHS 7 - CPH 6. 

4:24 left in 1st, Center Point scores TD. They go for 2 and it falls short. Score CPH 6 - MJHS 0.

Corner @ Russellville

At the half, Corner trails 21-0

Russellville leads 7-0 at the end of the 1st

Fultondale @ Locust Fork

Tied at 10 at the end of the 1st

Tabernacle vs Banks Academy

Banks Academy Jets 36, Tabernacle Torches 50,  4:53 left in 4th Qtr

Banks Academy Jets 36, Tabernacle Torches 44, 9:24 left in 4th Qtr

Tied at 36 with 11 minutes left in the game

Tied at 30 

Tabernacle leads 30-22 in the 2nd

Pinson Valley vs Shades Valley

Just into the 4th, Pinson scores to increase the lead to 16-7

End 3Q: Pinson 9, Shades Valley 7.

Tied at 7 early in the 2nd

Antonio Williams gets SV on the board first with a 5-yard TD run. 7-0 Mounties early.

Tags

This Week's Circulars