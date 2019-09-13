2018 Scoreboard logo

Week 3

Fultondale vs. JB Pennington

FINAL: Fultondale 21, JB Pennington 7.

21-7 Cats with 1:06 remaining.

William Handrick pulls one in from Willie and turns it into a 77-yard score. 14-0 Cats | 8:40 3Q

Willie Smith with a beautiful 51-yard run down the left side for a 7-0 Fultondale lead. 6:41 remaining in first half.

Scoreless after 1

Gardendale vs. Pell City

35-6 Gardendale over Pell City . 4:20 left in the game

6:43 in the third quarter. Gardendale 21 Pell City 0

5:00 to go in the second quarter. Gardendale 14 Pell City 0

End of first quarter. Gardendale 7 Pell City 0

Gardendale 7  Pell City 0 . 4:47 left in first quarter

Corner vs. Jasper

Jasper leads 42-0 in the 4th

Jasper leads 28-0 late in the 3rd

Jasper leads 14-0 with less than 6 minutes in the 2nd

Tabernacle vs. Victory Christian

FINAL: Victory Eagles 28, Tabernacle Torches 48

Victory Eagles 22, Tabernacle Torches 16, Halftime

Victory Eagles 16, Tabernacle Torches 8, End 1st Qtr

Mortimer Jordan vs. St. Clair County

FINAL: Mortimer Jordan 49 St. Clair County 7.

End of 2nd Qtr, the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils 36 the St. Clair County Saints 7.

End of the 1st Qtr, Blue Devils 22 Saints 0.

Pinson at Clay-Chalkville

FINAL: Pinson wins 31-7

Pinson 10-0 at the half

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you