On Friday afternoon, Jay Ola Dickinson, 81, of Morris, was killed when her vehicle was struck in the driver’s side by a pickup truck after pulling out onto U.S. Highway 31 from Stouts Road in Kimberly.
According to police, another vehicle was struck by the pickup truck after that initial impact. No information was available on the condition of the other drivers.
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Savannah Dawn Brown, 24, of Crane Hill, was hit and killed at approximately 2:40 a.m. on the ramp at exit 282 on Interstate 65 North.
According to police, Brown’s vehicle was parked on the exit ramp without lights on and she was walking up the ramp when another driver struck her vehicle and her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.
