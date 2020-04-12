In advance of the severe weather expected today, cities in north Jefferson are opening their storm shelters.
FULTONDALE
The city of Fultondale has opened its storm shelters at 3220 Hubbert Drive (behind the football field near Fultondale Elementary) and 2600 Walker Chapel Road (near Fire Station 2). Officials ask that those who use the shelters please observe social distancing as much as possible and encourages the use of masks for those who have them.
GARDENDALE
The city of Gardendale and the Jefferson County Board of Education have opened the recent addition at Snow Rogers Elementary School as a tornado safe place for Gardendale residents. Those who plan to use the shelter are asked to maintain social distancing as much as possible and wear masks, if they have them.
MORRIS
The city of Morris has opened its tornado shelter that is located next to city hall. Masks and the use of social distancing are encouraged.
WARRIOR
The city of Warrior has opened its tornado shelters to the public. Those shelters are located near the old armory on Cane Creek Road and the other is located on Trafford Road. The city asks that residents who have masks wear them and to try to maintain social distancing as much as possible at the shelters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.