WARRIOR—The Warrior City Council on Monday night approved hiring Paul Thomas full time for the city’s street department to fill an open laborer position.
The city also added Kevin Brasfield to the swingman list for the fire and rescue department and added Garrett Elliott to the volunteer list.
In other business, the council also:
•increased the pay rate of the city building inspector, Paul Barber, to $15 an hour.
•approved spending $450 to send employee Tyler Cox to EMT classes. The cost will be reimbursed by the employee through payroll deduction.
•heard from council member Chuck Mosley that a number of city street lights are out and need to be checked and reported to Alabama Power.
•discussed the streetlights that have been replaced by LED bulbs and the fact that they seem dimmer than the older lights. This issue will be raised to Alabama as well when the other lights are reported.
