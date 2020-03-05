WARRIOR—During Monday’s city council meeting, Warrior City Councilman Chuck Mosley took a few minutes to thank the police department for its presence at a recent funeral for fallen Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear.
“I was extremely proud of our police department and the way they handled that very difficult situation—something that no department wants to go through,” said Mosley, who attended the funeral on Feb. 10 at Gardendale First Baptist Church.
Mosley said he planed on saying a few words when the council met on Feb. 17, but was unable to attend that evening.
“Our people took a leading role in that funeral, and I was very proud to see the way those guys handled themselves,” he continued.
In other business, the Warrior City Council also:
▪ passed a vote to purchase six new mattresses for the city’s fire department for a cost of $224 apiece.
▪ voted to hire two part-timer police officers (Christian Kennedy and Caleb Morris), who stepped in to help on the day of O’Rear’s funeral.
▪ heard an update on numerous training exercises/classes the Warrior Fire Department has recently passed.
