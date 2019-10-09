WARRIOR—The Warrior City Council on Monday approved a request from Fire Chief Jeff Hilton to sell old equipment from the department and use the money to purchase new equipment.
The equipment to be sold includes a rescue truck to the Town of Morris, an old engine to Glenwood Fire Department and an old ladder truck and another truck to a museum to be refurbished and used in displays. The department will make more than enough from these sales to purchase a 1997 model ladder truck from the City of Alabaster. The updated truck will be needed once the proposed development at Hallmark Farms is complete and will also help the department with their inspections. Hilton said he hopes to receive an ISO rating of 1 in the next inspection, rather than the 2 rating the department currently has. Lower ISO ratings can result in lower insurance rates for businesses and homeowners.
The department also received permission to purchase four new radios, two from a grant from the Forestry department for $1,200 and two more from the transport fund.
The council also approved paying $200 for the fire department to enter the Opal Padgett Softball Tournament.
In other business, the council also:
•hired Jonathan Schroeder as a paramedic.
•discussed the fact that the city’s insurance will increase by $23 for an individual per month and $57 for family coverage per month.
•approved a donation request for the William Burkett Golf Tournament to benefit the Burkett Center. The city will sponsor a hole at the tournament for $100.
•heard from a member of the park and recreation league about updates needed at the city ballpark, including the men’s bathroom and water standing in the dugouts. The council said they would look at the ballparks and help where they could to make the improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.