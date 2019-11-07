WARRIOR—The Warrior City Council on Monday held a public hearing and approved a development agreement with Jack’s Family Restaurants to assist with the restaurant chain building a new restaurant in the city of Warrior.
The agreement outlines Jack’s plan to purchase the existing Icehouse property and adjacent building from the current owners and build a new building without interrupting service at the current location. In exchange, the city will refund 100% of the sales tax collected by the restaurant in excess of the sales tax generated by the current restaurant until the city has refunded $200,000 or held the agreement in place for 10 years, whichever is reached first.
Cities commonly enter into these agreements to encourage development of city revenue and increase jobs within the city.
No timetable has been set for construction on the new restaurant to begin, but Mayor Johnny Ragland said the restaurant was waiting for this hearing and approval to move forward with the plans, after completing due diligence on the project. He also said the new restaurant would be much more up-to-date and larger than the existing restaurant.
The current location will be turned into a parking lot by the restaurant chain.
