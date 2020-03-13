UPDATE: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced late Friday that she was closing all kindergarten through 12th grade schools from March 19 - April 6. Schools will adjourn at regular time on March 18 and will be closed for the next 2.5 weeks.
As a result, all sporting events have been canceled during that timeframe.
See the latest update on COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/uisuJqBNAD— AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) March 13, 2020
UPDATE: The AHSAA released a statement on Friday, encouraging schools to monitor events with 500 or more people in attendance.
“Based on the ADPH’s recommendation and in accordance with information sent to public schools from the ALSDE, events with 500 or more in attendance from outside the school’s student body should be cancelled or limited to the recommended number,” read the statement.
Please see the latest updates regarding COVID-19[1/2] pic.twitter.com/spljg8cnr8— AHSAA (@AHSAAUpdates) March 13, 2020
The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) addressed the coronavirus situation for the first time on Thursday.
In a memo to school superintendents, principals, athletic directors and spring sports head coaches, AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said contingency plans may be necessary.
“If there are statewide school cancellations or delays implemented by the Alabama State Department of Education, the AHSAA will execute contingency plans for championship play,” said Savarese in the release.
Spring sports championship events are scheduled for late April, but schools are urged to complete all required contests—area and sectional games—first.
“Rest assured, we will do everything possible to complete championship competition as scheduled, but contingency plans with modified championship formats may be necessary,” said Savarese.
AHSAA competition has not been affected by COVID-19 as of Friday morning.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes are at the forefront of the mission of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA),” he continued. “Therefore, in close correlation with the AHSAA Medical Advisory Committee (MAC), we are closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state and surrounding states.”
