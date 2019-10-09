Turkey Creek Nature Preserve has free admission, but operating the preserve is not free. The Preserve depends on volunteers to help with the general up keep, fundraising efforts and projects around the park.
If your group would like to help, there are so many ways that you can make a difference while having fun! You can check out the Friends of Turkey Creek Facebook Page to see what's coming up at Turkey Creek. They have family events, nature programs, orienteering classes and of course hiking trails and swimming.
The next opportunity to learn about volunteering is coming up Oct. 12. Anne Mathews of the Vulcan Orienteering group will be hosting a beginner class. Check out the event on Facebook and sign up to learn this valuable skill.
Some of the wish list projects include a building a small bridge across the entrance to the Hanby Trail, changing rooms repaired at the falls, repairs to the Native Plant Nursery Trail, and the Bog Garden at the front gate needs some work.
They also hope to build a Pitcher Plant Garden at the Native Plant Nursery.The Native Plant Nursery is an ongoing project of the Perserve. Volunteers meet every Friday morning at 9 a.m. to help with native plants. The nursery is also open during that time if you would like to come purchase plants. Want to get into the creek while you work? Great...there is always trash caught on the banks that needs to be picked up. Some folks just wade in, others use rafts or small boats. There is old glass on the ground by the falls that is working back up to the surface and it needs to be picked up. There is a dumpster by the porta-potties at the falls where you can place trash.
Recently, Gardendale Scout Troop 100 and ONEeighty Church spent serve days at the Preserve helping build much needed garbage receptacles. The Preserve is famous for its Annual Float Your Boat event, but they have other great fundraisers throughout the year.
Turkey Creek recently held their annual Darter Dash and Splash that was a 5k and 10k Trail Run. They are also raising money for the new Education/Event Pavilion through an "Echoes from the Falls" Brick Recognition fundraiser. Be sure to look for more information coming soon on this exciting new addition.
For more information how you, your family or your group can get involved, please send a Facebook message or email to Karen Hutchinson FriendsofTCNP@gmail.com
